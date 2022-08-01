Mumbi Phiri: The Dilemma of Keeping Quite in Africa
…a Classic Case of Mumbi Phiri Detention in Zambia
By Anthony Mukwita
More than 80 years ago, the Adolf Hitler led NAZI Germany used various legal and illegal measures to oppress, demonise, ostracise, and annihilate hapless Jews.
History records show that thousands of Jews with means tried to flee the ´Fatherland´ but mostly failed, ended up in ´death factories´ such as Auschwitz, gassed and scorched to ashes by Hitler’s ´dogs. ´ sometimes shot first or gassed then scorched.
I visited Auschwitz in Poland a few years ago as Ambassador of Zambia to Germany and Poland, I could not complete the tour of the Concentration camp because of the harrowing blood trail images left behind by the NAZI´s on a people they regarded as an enemy.
A distant second away from Nazi Germany almost 300 years ago, British settlers invaded ´Terra Australis´ aka New South Wales or New Holland now Australia.
The British slaughtered in cold blood thousands of natives known as Aboriginals without blinking an eyelid, raped their women in broad day light to steal their land in front of their families.
“The mass killings in Australia were first carried out by British soldiers, then by British police and settlers – often acting together – and later by native police, working under the command of white officers, in militia-style forces supported by colonial governments” reads a study in part.
Another study shows that there are many, “known cases of deliberate poisoning of flour (which was a staple food then in Australia like mealie-meal in Zambia) that was administered to deliberately kill Aboriginal people.”
The harrowing stories above aren’t much different or isolated to the incidents of murder of Zambians at the hands of British colonialists and their companies such as the BSAC when they sought to dig copper in the Northern Rhodesia.
The common factor about the above narratives is that, in all of them, it took years before an individual, a privileged community or a regional of continental body openly condemned the atrocities. Everyone was silent in support for the victims.
The local and international communities that have existed for years sat or stood by, wined, and dined and pondered over a solution to stop the rot as Aboriginal women got raped and South African men and women got shot down like dogs on Main Street.
The international community stood by and watched as Jews got roasted in death factories, as Aboriginal women got raped and their husbands got hunted and killed like dogs.
For those of you that maybe wondering where I am going with this as a Zambian first and a global citizen over all; guess no more:
I am talking about Ms Mumbi Phiri, a former Zambian lawmaker that has been under lock and key by the state for 179 days from February 2022 for an alleged mother case, at the time of this missive.
The law in Zambia does not allow a murder suspect to get bail or bond but it stresses that they must appear in court within the shortest period of their arrest that could be within 48 hours or a week.
It’s assumed that on arrest, the state must possess enough evidence to convict or at least give them a fair trial, but this has not been the case with Mumbi Phiri, an ailing grandmother, raising various questions regarding her continued detention.
What has raised discussion around her prolonged detention without trial to national and international media glare above many issues, is the fact that the new President of Zambia has instructed law enforcement to “not detain people (Zambians) without proper investigations.”
President Hichilema´s discourse was widely welcomed when he made it repeatedly on the heels of his election almost a year ago on 12th August because he personally had been detained for at least 127 days under similar circumstances.
Protagonists in Zambia such as main opposition leader Given Lubinda, Sean Tembo, Emmanuel Mwamba, Chilufya Tayali, Miles Sampa including ´minor´ church and rights groups have roundly and loudly condemned the lack of trial for Phiri, no one has declared her innocent—just a call for a fair trial.
The consensus has been that if the state has no evidence against Phiri and thousand others in detention, they must be released until such a time that the evidence is adduced.
Others have gone further to suggest that Phiri is a victim allegedly of the vociferous open criticism she uttered on the current leadership while they were in opposition. She is reaping what she sowed.
I am a fairly intelligent man myself, I do not have access to the facts the state have against Ms Phiri nor her lawyers but something is not right in the State of Denmark.
What concerns me the most is the loud silence of local and diplomatic voices that would normally speak bloody murder over sex, but then maybe they know more than most of us ignorant people that have not been around for a while.
I recall an adage that states that ´when good people stay silent, injustice reigns´ and that if you do not speak for your neighbour today, no one will speak for you tomorrow.
Its re-affirmed in the wisdom of Hitler sympathiser turned critic the Reverend, Martin Niemöller.
Tired of atrocities and bloodletting at the hands of the Fuhrer, Niemöller said, “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.
“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.
“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.
“Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me,” said the Reverend Niemöller
So today it maybe Ms Phiri and several other Zambians under similar circumstances as her, you stay silent.
Ask not whom the bell tolls for folks, it tolls for thee.
God gave us speech to speak for those without a voice, right or wrong, power to help the weak, not punish them.
If only law enforcement could listen to the Commander in Chief of Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema, they will hear his crystal-clear voice:
“Though Shall Not Arrest and Detain without building a Case…” said President Hichilema.
Follow the President´s wisdom, free Mumbi Phiri, probe her properly and take her to trial along with anyone else in her shoes, as the President has advised.
Zambia is a great country, once you cut through the political noise you will find that what divides us politically and otherwise fadeth into ether compared to what UNITES US.
I hope you now understand my reference at the top of the page to the Jews and the Aboriginals. They were both ignored like Ms Mumbi Phiri.
Allow me to close the chapter from Isaiah´s wisdom that as we pray for Ms Phiri and others in her shoes, remember that, “even youths grow tired and weary, the young stumble and fall,” But God shall always carry us on.
Amb. AM 01.08.22
To compare GENOCIDE with an arrest for murder is a terrible lack of genuine sensitivity and a pathetic display of ignorance in a person trying to sound knowledgeable.
Now, if this is about speaking out- how about this?
First, they came for KK, you did not speak out. Then they came for FJT Chiluba, you did not speak out. They came for M Sata, you did not speak out. Then they came for RB, you did not speak out. They came for HH, you did not speak out. Now they have come for Mumbi. Sadly, Zambians have never bothered about their rotten justice system which every Chief Justice promises to correct. They all ask for more judges to meet the backlog but only more incompetent judges are engaged. Some judges are failing to write their judgements. Mumbi is one among hundreds of accused persons awaiting trial. She was in government when many of them were arrested. SHE SAID NOTHING, in fact, she wanted HH to rot in jail without trial for a traffic offence! This comeuppance SIR! It is called KARMA and all PF miscreants will experience it.
Anthony mukwita, first of all you are not Ambassador. You only served as ambassadors for the period of your tenure of duty. The day you set off from Germany, you landed back in zambia as a recalled former ambassador. You were only a political aopointtee and never got trained and conferred upon with the rank and title of ambassador.
Please, get that clearly into your head. Stop masquerading as an ambassador. You are not one of those who should be referred to as ambassador any more together with your mentor emmanuel mwamba.
In the commonwealth system of governance, for one to be referred to as ambassador even in their retirement, it simply is an indication that they are career diplomats, rose through the foreign affairs system and are trained extensively in the diplomatic knowledge system. Political appointees such as mukwita and mwamba, to continue misleading and falsely confuse the people by proclaiming themselves as
ambassadors is not only a shame to the nation and themselves but extremely embarrassing to the international community. You can still be heard, your points appreciated and be recognized without clinging to the title which you lost upon landing back into zambia as a recalled ambassador. Bushe bane mukomfwa Shani? Tamwakwata nsoni?
Nangula mufwuila kwi?
Please stop masquerading as ambassador. You are a qualified journalist, ain’t you proud of being that which you rightly earned iwee mukwita.
And try and be man enough to portray your own image, be an independent person. Stop following blindly on whatever emmanuel mwamba does. You even lost your job because you were always trying to equal up to emmanuel mwamba. Your wife should be quietly aganising and thinking of why at your age, you have a role model who is uncouth and younger than yourself.
Please for once stop masquerading. Iwe but ambassador bwalipwa. You are not an ambassador anymore.
Obviously lelo naumfwa and I don’t expect to see you addressing yourself as ambassador ever again. Maybe if pf forms government again and someone finds reason to reappoint you, only then can you be referred to as ambassador. As at now, no. You are just like any other political carder who was done a political favour to serve in the position of ambassador for a specified period of time.
BANDA WAS KILLED IN THE PRESENCE OF MUMBI PHIRI, SO SHE KNOWS WHO AND HOW BANDA WAS KILLED. THE SAME MUMBI PHIRI ORDERED POLICEMEN TO GO AND KILL HICHILEMA IN HIS HOUSE AT NIGHT SO SHE IS ANSWERABLE.
If you go school and are a qualified journalist, you should not be alarming the nation and the world of genocide over the arrest of a murder suspect.
If it was your sister killed in cold blood, suspects arrested and waiting to be taken to court, mukwita, would you have called for the release of the suspect?
The loss of a life is not injustice to you mukwita. You only see injustice because you hope to be favoured by mumbi phiri to be reappointed ambassador should pf come back to power.
Muziganiza sometimes. Mumbi has you to talk and organize defense for her.
Mukwita, who will talk and organize prosecution for loss of life for the victim?
Genocide really? One individual responsible for more incarcerated person’s to be in jail while waiting for trial is now equal to genocide, right?
And Zambia appoints such mondsas ambassadors to very serious partners such as Germany. What a shame.