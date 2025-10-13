MUMBI PHIRI’S DENIAL OF RECEIVING US$20,000 FROM WILLAH MUDOLO SPARKS FRESH CONTROVERSY





By Chilufya Kasonde



A fresh wave of controversy has erupted following former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri’s strong denial that she ever received US$20,000 from South Africa-based Zambian businessman and PF presidential aspirant Willah Joseph Mudolo.





Phiri made her remarks when she called in to contribute on the “Emmanuel Mwamba Verified” podcast, which featured Mudolo as a guest. During the live broadcast, Phiri insisted that she had never received any money from Mudolo and dismissed the reports as false and malicious.





However, individuals close to the ongoing PF internal power struggles insist that the transaction indeed took place during Phiri’s recent visit to South Africa, where she is alleged to have met Mudolo. According to these sources, the funds were reportedly meant to support party mobilization activities, although the specifics remain disputed.





Adding to the controversy, it has emerged that during the podcast, Phiri misled listeners by claiming that she was calling from Chongwe in Zambia, when in fact, she was reportedly in South Africa, the same country where she had recently met Mudolo.





In response to the public exchange, Mudolo maintained a measured and composed tone, stating that he was not in the habit of publicizing when he gives financial support to others. “Whenever I give money to people, I do not go about telling others or the world about it,” Mudolo said, emphasizing that his assistance to various individuals within the party was purely out of goodwill and a commitment to strengthening the PF’s position.





Analysts have further pointed out that this episode underscores deeper issues of transparency and accountability in political dealings within opposition circles, as the former ruling party faces mounting pressure to redefine its leadership and strategic direction.





The matter continues to fuel debate among PF members and the wider public, exposing widening cracks and competing ambitions within the party’s top ranks.