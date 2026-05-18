MUNALI STRONG WOMAN “AMAKE MELINA” WITHDRAWS SUPPORT FOR DIFIKOTI AFTER UPND MOVE





Munali based strong woman and prominent campaign figure popularly known as Amake Melina has withdrawn her support for Difikoti following his decision to join the UPND.





Amake Melina, who was one of Difikoti’s key campaign mobilizers, expressed disappointment over his political move, stating that she could no longer continue supporting his agenda after crossing over to the ruling party.





Her withdrawal is expected to spark reactions among supporters in Munali, where she has been regarded as an influential grassroots mobilizer during past political campaigns.