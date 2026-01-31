MUNDUBILE CAN’T BEAT MAKEBI AT A PF CONVENTION YET HE THINKS HE WOULD UNSEAT HH: WHAT A JOKE, EVEN 2031 IS TOO EARLY FOR HIM TO BE PRESIDENT-  Shipungu

MUNDUBILE CAN’T BEAT MAKEBI AT A PF CONVENTION YET HE THINKS HE WOULD UNSEAT HH: WHAT A JOKE, EVEN 2031 IS TOO EARLY FOR HIM TO BE PRESIDENT-Even a dull political analyst or fake prophet, would predict that Mundubile can’t win an election against HH now nor August.

Apart from being late, Mundubile would need more than 15 years to become what he’s trying to be now. In short, what Mundubile (currently, MP Mporokoso) is trying to be in 6 months time, is exactly what his idol (Edgar Chagwa Lungu) failed while in office for 7 years of tried leadership.





99% of elections are won by preparation, 1% by chance. This is the reason why Reuben Mtolo Phiri in Chipata Central is likely to lose the parliamentary seat to George Mwanza by a huge margin, because George started campaigning the first day he won as Chipata mayor in 2021: he made sure every part of the constituency benefited (benefits) from his leadership. In a similar way, HH has delivered more than he has not. Such preparation is hard to beat using the campaign period (politicians must demonstrate vision in their actions).





It would have been easier for Mundubile to win if he were standing as president on the ruling party ticket, just like ECL found presidency on a silver plate.





In his case, even if HH had failed to deliver, Mundubile would never make it in this coming election; he’s not even close to an alternative candidate. Get it from me, or take a screenshot if you can; Mundubile is the worst choice for Tonse Alliance, he is equally a candidate difficult to sale to the voters. The entire PF knows what I am talking about, Mundubile cheated his way to becoming Tonse Alliance president because he’s not supported by many in the PF-he would definitely lose to Makebi if he had waited for PF’s convention.





This desperation of wanting to be Zambian president immediately and lack of leadership demonstrated by Mundubile, has reduced the alliance to nothing except a joke.





Even if your ego chooses not to agree with my article here, this will be the first election where the incumbent wins with 80+1, due to an emotional, unstrategic and disorganized opposition. There’s actually, tribalism at play currently in PF; from Sata, ECL took over, now they won’t allow someone from Eastern Province again: and this will divide their strongholds-Copperbelt and Eastern Province.





Otherwise, a better performance was expected if Tonse Alliance had gone for Makebi Zulu as president and Mundubile, running mate. Makebi would easily bring PF members together, which Mundubile will terribly fail.





If you have observed, Mundubile is known among party elites (who do not even support him), he’s known in the party not by the majority voters. Makebi on the other hand, is known among party elites and the most popular candidate to voters-likely, the easiest to sale after a few interactions with people.





Anyway, I expected PF and Tonse Alliance to lose with dignity, but I can assure you that, just like we argued over bill 7, 2 months from now-expect more defections that will shock you.





In African politics, you “divide and rule”. Unfortunately, for PF it is eating it’s own immunity. Yes, it’s hard for the ruling party to win against a united opposition, but history has shown us that it’s even harder to have a united opposition-since independence.





The above, makes it easier for a fragmented opposition to lose elections, making history repeating itself.



Regardless, in wanting to defeat HH than coming to serve the people; everyone in PF thinks they’re a factor and wants to experiment being on the ballot. But, don’t worry: the members of PF will automatically be united after losing soon in August.





The worst though, is failing to use parachutes by creating breakaway political parties: poor students of Sata. Anyway, it’s not a plane to think of a parachute-it’s like Sata was prophetic by using a “boat” as a symbol.





Otherwise, Mundubile’s celebration must be confined to him and a few close to him. He simply repeated what Miles Sampa did to PF, him did it to Tonse Alliance. Aside from that, there’s nothing that would make Mundubile too excited; unless he doesn’t know how big Zambia is. Nonetheless, he must be ready to lose with an embarrassing margin.



