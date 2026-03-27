MUNDUBILE CHARGED WITH ‘CORRUPT ACQUISITION OF PUBLIC PROPERTY’



Tonse Alliance Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile, has been formally charged with ‘corrupt acquisition of public property’ for allegedly failing to deliver on a road works contract linked to two companies he is associated with, Build Trust and Omni, according to State Counsel George Chisanga.





“The Anti-Corruption Commission alleges that he did not complete the road works despite being prepaid through his companies. Yet, government verification was conducted and officially confirmed the works had been done to satisfaction long ago,” SC Chisanga, himself a lawmaker, told reporters.





He described the charges as a “ obscure and a fishing expedition” aimed at slowing down the Mporokoso legislator and Tonse Alliance leader, who has been gaining national traction ahead of the 13 August presidential polls.





Chisanga further noted the irony of the case, recalling that former Minister of Local Government Gary Nkombo had publicly commended Mundubile’s companies for their road works.





On 17 January 2025, Nkombo delivered a speech in Mongu during the launch of Integrated Development Plans (2024–2034) for Western and Southern Provinces.





In that address, he singled out Build Trust and Omni for their commendable works on the Itezhi-Tezhi roads, stressing their contribution to rural infrastructure was good.



The Mongu event, held at Acamms Gardens, unveiled 18 IDPs—16 for Western Province and 2 for Southern Province, including Chirundu and Itezhi-Tezhi.





Hon Nkombo’s recognition of the contractors underscored the government’s commitment to accountability and quality in public works, in contrast to past criticisms of poorly executed projects.





The Itezhi-Tezhi roads were highlighted as vital for linking communities and unlocking the district’s economic potential, including hydroelectric and tourism assets.



“Ironically, the government owes Hon. Mundubile’s companies significant sums, not the other way round. It will be interesting to see how the ACC navigates this charge when it comes to court, but we are ready for them,” SC Chisanga added.





This marks Mundubile’s second brush with the law in recent months. On 19 March, he was detained and charged with cyber-related offenses as he attempted to fly out of Zambia for business meetings. He spent a night in custody.





Despite these legal hurdles, sympathizers say he remains one of the major front-runners in the presidential and general elections set for August, a contest widely seen as crucial as President Hakainde Hichilema seeks re-election.





International bodies, including the UN Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, the U.S. State Department, and Zambia’s Law Association (LAZ), have recently expressed concern over what they describe as a shrinking democratic space in the country.



Chisanga wonders why a person owed money by the government is being charged with a crime.



KBN TV