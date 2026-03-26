Mundubile, Costa, and Fire: A Bitter-Sweet Encounter



…’ Did Costa cross the line?’





Amb. Anthony Mukwita. 26.03.26



The much-anticipated interview between Hon. Brian Mundubile and Costa Mwansa came just days after Mundubile’s arrest on 19 March, a moment that had the nation’s political class and ordinary citizens alike glued to their screens on Diamond TV.





The encounter, now available on YouTube, has quickly become a case study for media students, diplomats, and politicians on how interviews can both illuminate and inflame.





As a trained diplomat and author, Editor in Chief, I must state outrightly: I have no gripe against Costa. He is sharp on the mic, one of the best I have ever met, a seasoned interviewer who never shies away from a fight.





But this particular exchange left a ‘mixed’ taste in my mouth, my personal view.



Hon Mundubile is a leading Presidential aspirant in Zambia





Costa’s relentless style, while riveting, sometimes crossed into hostility, raising questions about journalistic demeanor and respect for guests who agree to sit down when they could easily have declined.



I say this with respect and warmth as a regular guest on Diamond myself to which am grateful.





The Firestorm on Diamond TV



Costa opened with a loaded accusation: “You are greedy to lead,” he told Mundubile, before pressing him on alleged meetings with Xavier Chungu, Moses Katumbi, and the great Mwata Kazembe—suggesting a plot to destabilize Zambia.





Of course, this was from a police encounter ahead of the arrest

Mundubile, calm under fire, responded: “It would be folly for me to burn the same country I want to lead.”





He recounted how his phones were seized and searched illegally for four hours at KKIA, before being driven against his will to the Ibex Hill police post. His charge: aiding and abetting cyber crimes.





Costa pressed on, questioning Mundubile’s ‘credibility’ as an opposition leader, even insinuating he could be a UPND project, meaning a turn coat masquerading as an opposition leader yet working with the same government that’s confiscated his phones and grabbed his passport.



Mundubile fought back: “There’s nothing that relates me to the UPND. Their biggest project was Bill 7, and I led a team in March to fight a noble fight against it.”





Yet Costa brushed off Mundubile’s arguments, cutting him off: “We have heard these arguments before.” Observers wondered whether Costa was deliberately digging into Mundubile’s CV or simply employing his trademark style.





Holding His Own in the Storm



Despite the stormy weather, Mundubile held his ground. He reminded Costa that opposition unity is not mandatory, noting he leads an alliance of 29 organizations, with 15 presidential candidates already collapsed into his camp.





He warned that Zambia risks a bad constitution if UPND is re-elected: “They may turn Zambia into a dictatorship.”



Costa, however, kept throwing uppercuts: “You are selfish and greedy…you are greedy to lead?”





He questioned Mundubile’s principles, values, and credibility, even accusing him of leaving behind a huge debt while in government.



Mundubile, like a boxer under punishment, refused to retaliate with anger.





He calmly outlined his vision: 250,000 jobs from farming blocks across all ten provinces, mining reforms inspired by Ghana’s gold sector, and renewed infrastructure development.



His composure—chuckling at times, controlling his emotions—was true leadership under fire.





What does the day after look like?



Interviews of this nature are critical, especially five months before a crucial poll in Zambia.



They give voters insight into leaders’ visions and resilience. But ethics demand that interviewers respect their guests. Guests agree to sit down when they could have gone elsewhere; they deserve fairness, not hostility.





History offers examples of interviews gone wrong. In Africa, Robert Mugabe’s infamous BBC interview with John Simpson descended into acrimony, leaving viewers more shocked than informed.



In the West, Prince Andrew’s disastrous BBC “Newsnight” interview with Emily Maitlis became a global cautionary tale of how preparation—or lack thereof—can define a political career.





This is why I advise Brian Mundubile, whom I love so much: as a lawyer and accountant, but not a communication expert, he must sit down with media professionals for a dress rehearsal before future interviews.

Preparation sharpens delivery and shields against hostile questioning.





Commendations where Due



Costa Mwansa deserves praise for his sharpness and courage. He holds back no punches, and his interviews are never dull. But in this case, he seemed to go for Mundubile’s throat unjustly, at times defending government positions rather than letting the audience decide.





Mundubile, on the other hand, must be commended for holding his own.



Even when Costa dismissed his arguments, cutting him short sometimes, he doubled down, articulating his party’s vision, how he would create jobs and reduce poverty.



Mundubile dished out the goods on agriculture, mining, and constitutional reform, proving he could withstand fire without losing composure.





A Lesson for Media and Politics



This interview is more than political theatre; it is a lesson. For media studies students, it shows how style can overshadow substance.

For diplomats, it demonstrates the delicate balance between questioning and respect. For politicians, it underscores the importance of preparation and resilience.





Costa should, in fairness, do an interview with President Hakainde Hichilema as he did with Mundubile—apply the same fire, the same relentless questioning. Only then will audiences see balance and consistency.



In the end, the interview was a battle of wills: Costa, the sharp interrogator, and Mundubile, the calm contender.





Sparks flew, accusations were hurled, but Mundubile walked away having shown he could take the blows and still stand tall, like Muhammad Ali.



–Amb. Anthony Mukwita, Author & International Relations Analyst