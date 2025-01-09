MUNDUBILE DEMANDS CLARITY ON FUEL TANKERS YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM



Calls for Full Transparency and Accountability from Minister Nkandu



Thursday, January 9, 2025 (Smart Eagles)



Patriotic Front (PF) Mporokoso Member of Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile, has raised serious concerns regarding the recent announcement by Minister of Youth and Sport, Elvis Nkandu, that all fuel tankers under the Youth Empowerment Program are now operational. Hon. Mundubile described the statement as vague and called for a comprehensive update on the financial and operational status of the program, which commenced in 2020.



“This program was initially designed to run in phases. Phase one started in 2020, and phase two in 2022. By now, the program should have generated substantial revenue, and the cooperatives involved were expected to fully own the tankers. However, the minister’s announcement has failed to provide the necessary details,” Hon. Mundubile remarked.





Hon. Mundubile questioned why the government has not disclosed how much revenue has been generated since the inception of the program. He argued that Zambians deserve to know how much money has been earned, how much has been paid to tanker suppliers, and why the tankers are still under the Ministry of Youth and Sport.





“By design, these tankers were meant to empower youths. After three years, phase one tankers should have been fully paid off, with ownership transferred to cooperatives. Why are the tankers still tied to the ministry?” he queried.





The lawmaker expressed dissatisfaction with the management of the tankers, pointing out that many of them have depreciated due to overuse without any meaningful benefits accruing to the intended youth beneficiaries.





“Youths have approached us with complaints about the state of these tankers. Many are nearly non-operational, yet the intended beneficiaries have not seen even a fraction of the promised financial empowerment. Who is truly benefiting from these tankers?” he asked.



Hon. Mundubile alleged that proceeds from the fuel tankers are being misused to fund political campaigns, further accusing the government of abusing public resources.





“The UPND government must categorically deny these allegations and provide a clear breakdown of how the proceeds from the tankers have been utilized. Oil marketing companies involved in the program should also disclose how much they have paid to the government,” he demanded.



Hon. Mundubile also called for answers regarding allegations that a key figure in the program, linked to the company Kapesika, fled the country with significant sums of money meant for youth empowerment.





“The minister must explain why there has been no report on this individual and the company’s involvement in the program. Was there any collusion with government officials? This matter requires a full audit and investigation by relevant authorities, including the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Drug Enforcement Commission,” he stated.





The Mporokoso MP emphasized the need for transparency in the management of public resources, particularly those meant for empowering vulnerable groups like youths.





“This program was meant to uplift the lives of our young people, but it has been turned into a cash cow for a select few. By the time these tankers are handed over to the cooperatives, they will be broken down and worthless. This is an act of corruption and abuse of office,” he said.





Hon. Mundubile urged the government to present a detailed financial and operational report on the fuel tankers, including revenue generated, funds disbursed, and the status of repayments. He also called for an independent audit to ensure accountability and transparency in the program.





“We will not rest until the Zambian people get the answers they deserve. The government must come clean on the management of these resources and ensure that future programs genuinely benefit the intended recipients,” he concluded.



#SmartEagles2025