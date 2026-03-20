MUNDUBILE DETAINED AT TWIN PALM POLICE STATION, AWAITS FORMAL CHARGES





Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile has been detained at Twin Palm Police Station in Lusaka, where he spent the night in custody and is expected to be formally charged.





Lawyer Simon Mulenga Mwila said in a statement issued this morning that Mr. Mundubile remained in high spirits despite his detention.





He explained that the opposition leader was awaiting formal arrest and charging by the authorities.





Mr. Mwila added that he had visited the Tonse leader at the police station and was monitoring the situation closely as legal proceedings were expected to commence.





Authorities had not yet issued an official statement regarding the reasons for Mr. Mundubile’s detention by press time.