Mundubile downplays ‘Tonse’ confusion, calls it family misunderstanding



PF MPOROKOSO member of parliament Brian Mundubile says the confusion rocking the Tonse Alliance is not a sign of collapse but a ‘family misunderstanding’ that can be resolved if members stop washing their dirty linen in public.





Speaking when he featured on Prime TV last night, Mundubile said the recent wrangles among members of the opposition alliance were normal in any political party but had been blown out of proportion because they played out in the public instead of being handled internally.





The Tonse Alliance hopeful explained that the disputes stemmed from disagreements over a recent meeting called by some members of the alliance, with others questioning the legitimacy of the gathering.





“The recent confusion, which has been very topical and discussed on various platforms, arose from a meeting that was called by Tonse Alliance members. Others argued that the members that called for that meeting had no power to do so. A number of us, including myself, were caught up in that, but I believe differences should be resolved in meetings,” Mundubile said.





He stated that unlike other political parties that manage their internal challenges behind closed doors, the Tonse Alliance had allowed its issues to spill into the media, giving the impression of deep divisions.





Mundubile noted that despite the visible cracks, the alliance remained a viable platform for the opposition to unite and provide a strong challenge to the ruling UPND ahead of the 2026 general elections.





He urged alliance partners to put the interests of Zambians above personal ambition and work together to address national challenges.





“The opposition must learn to keep family issues within the family,” he said.



The Mporokoso lawmaker further called for maturity and discipline among alliance members, saying the Tonse Alliance still had a chance to rebuild trust and regain public confidence if its leaders focused on unity and dialogue.



By George Musonda



Kalemba October 8, 2025