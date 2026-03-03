Mundubile is a prodigal son – Makebi

PF presidential aspirant Makebi Zulu has described Tonse Alliance leader Brian Mundubile, a “prodigal son” days after the Mporokoso member of parliament extended his hand for him to become his running mate.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by Emmanuel Mwamba, Zulu said genuine opposition unity can only be achieved if former PF members return to the party rather than expecting those who remained to leave.

Zulu dismissed calls for PF members to join breakaway formations in the name of unity.

PF is currently split between the Given Lubinda leadership and the Robert Chabinga led part, which is officially recognised by the Registrar of Societies.

Furthermore, Lubinda also took his share of the PF members, including Zulu, breaking away from the Tonse Alliance and refusing to recognise the other party which was initially led by Dan Pule but now is under Mundubile.

“This call for unity is not for the movement of those that have remained behind to follow one that has gone prodigal,” Zulu said.

“It is for the one that is prodigal to come back to the house and we will say everything that happened is forgone.”

Zulu argued that unity cannot be built on unilateral political decisions or social media appeals.

“You can’t get away, have yourself crowned king and say come and be my deputy. Is that what we’re going to call unity?” he said.

Zulu stated that he remains open to working with Mundubile, but only through what he termed a legitimate and inclusive process.

“I want to work with my brother, but not in the circumstances that he’s in. Come back to the larger family and let’s carry this whole family together,” Zulu said.

Mundubile was recently elected Tonse Alliance chairperson in readiness of the 2026 general elections against marching orders from Lubinda who cautioned PF members against associating with the Pule led alliance.

The Mporokoso MP publicly expressed interest in cooperating with Zulu, including discussions for possible leadership arrangements.

However, Zulu clarified that their earlier engagements occurred before Mundubile’s departure from the PF and were intended to preserve internal party unity.

Meanwhile, Zulu confirmed receiving a formal invitation from the New Congress Party (NCP), which announced him as its preferred presidential candidate.

He acknowledged the offer but has not formally accepted it.

Zulu maintained that any political cooperation must follow a structured process aimed at healing divisions rather than deepening them.

By Haggai Hamunyemba

Kalemba March 3, 2026