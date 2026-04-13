MUNDUBILE SAYS GOVT PLANS TO BLOCK HIS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDACY – I BELIEVE HIM AND HERE IS WHY- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda



MUNDUBILE SAYS GOVT PLANS TO BLOCK HIS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDACY – I BELIEVE HIM AND HERE IS WHY

The standard response from the ruling UPND would be to dismiss allegations made by Brian Mundubile.

The Tonse Alliance Presidential flag bearer in the August 13, 2026 elections sounded certain that plans were in high gear, to use his own words, to “bump me off the ballot paper”.

Given what we have all witnessed in this country over the course of its history, what Mundubile is saying must be taken seriously.

Let’s take a bit of a history tour. Whenever someone announced plans to challenge Kaunda, the unthinkable happened to them.

Ask those who witnessed what Kapwepwe, Chiluwe, Kavindele, to mention but a few, went through.

Some were beaten and imprisoned while in one instance, some women threatened to undress as a mark of protest against challenging Kaunda!

When Kaunda decided to return to active politics and challenge Chiluba, the latter panicked.

Weird things followed. Kaunda was shot at with a bullet grazing his head. Chiluba expressed no remorse.

The old man was arrested on suspicion of planning to overthrow government and detained at Chimbokaila before Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere intervened for his release although placed under house arrest.

He was later declared stateless by a Ndola High Court!

Rupiah Banda had his immunity stripped and at one point blocked from traveling outside the country to seek medical attention.

Hichilema was arrested a dozen times. Once, the police stormed his home like they were looking for El Chapo, the infamous drug lord of Mexico or Pablo Escorbar of Colombia.

He was later charged with treason and locked up for about four months until the Commonwealth Secretariat intervened.

All these examples go to show that there is no length to which ruling parties in this country are prepared to go to “bump off” a Presidential candidate from the ballot.

If you want evidence that this is very likely to happen to Brian Mundubile, just think about the crude interception he faced at the airport and the subsequent charges.

To further tighten the noose, they summoned him at the ACC to ‘investigate’ a matter whose facts have been in the possession of government from the first day UPND assumed power.

With the huge appetite UPND has for PF’ blood, do you think that they would have missed the opportunity of arresting Mundubile since 2021?

They know they have had nothing on him. But then, when you look over the history of this country, you realize that ruling parties have never needed evidence to attempt to bump off a potential threat to their continued stay in power.

No matter how ridiculous or ludicrous the charge or criminal investigation may be, they ll clumsily try to make it stick.

Unfortunately, they are never short of someone on the bench to launder their dirt.

I mean, how else did Chiluba find a judge to declare Kaunda, a former Head of State and government, stateless!

How did Hichilema find judges who could vacate their decision and declare his predecessor ineligible to challenge him in 2026?

So, if you think Brian Mundubile is bluffing, think again. Wonders shall never end.