MUNDUBILE SNUBS PF COUNCIL OF ELDERS

MUNDUBILE SNUBS COUNCIL OF ELDERS



TONSE Alliance faction leader Brian Mundubile yesterday declined an invitation from the Council of Elders to attend their planned indaba set for February 19.





Mr Mundubile accused the council of attempting to impose their preferred candidate to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema in the upcoming August 13 elections.





He is not the only one who has raised eyebrows against the council.



Citizens First (CF) has raised concerns over the make-up of the Council of Elders, questioning its impartiality, describing it as a group largely made up of former Patriotic Front (PF) members.





And during a meeting held in Ibex Hill yesterday, convened by Reverend Edith Mutale and attended by former Vice-President Inonge Wina and Dr Lawrence Mwelwa, Mr Mundubile challenged the selection process for choosing a presidential candidate.





“A meeting was arranged by Reverend Mutale, with attendance from former Vice-President Inonge Wina and Dr Lawrence Mwelwa. Hon Mundubile candidly expressed his discomfort with the process the council is using to identify a leader,” a source present at the meeting revealed.





Meanwhile, CF national youth chairperson Maxwell Chongu has questioned the sincerity of the Council of Elders’ call for opposition political parties to unite.





Mr Chongu, a former PF member, has also interrogated the council’s mandate and its composition, whose majority members he said support PF.



ZDM