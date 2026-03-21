MUNDUBILE VISITS MUNIR ZULU



…As Tonse Alliance invites him to join coalition leadership.



Lusaka – Saturday, 21 March 2026





TONSE Alliance President Brian Mundubile has formally invited Former Lumezi Lawmaker Munir Zulu to join the leadership of the coalition.





The move is seen as a momentous step in supporting youthful voices as the country heads to the August 13 Elections.



This came to light when Hon Mundubile and team visited Hon Munir Zulu at his residence in Lusaka today.





His delegation included Tonse Alliance Presidential Affairs Chairperson Hon. Binwell Mpundu, Secretary General Dr. Zumani Zimba, BM8 campaign manager Hon. Davies Chisopa, Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, Hon. Kabaso Kampampi, Hon. Kalalwe Mukosa and Hon. Lukas Simumba





And Hon Mundubile said the alliance has made a firm and clear call for Hon Zulu to take up a leadership role adding that the invitation reflects both urgency and national interest.





He said citizens across the country particularly in Eastern, Muchinga, Southern and Central provinces as well as the wider youth population are looking to Hon Munir Zulu for leadership.





“Our coming here today is to extend a firm invitation for you to join the leadership of the coalition, so that together we can begin to guide this political force in the direction we believe it must take ahead of these elections. They are looking to all of us collectively to provide leadership and direction to help liberate this nation. This is not a casual visit, it is a deliberate and important engagement,” he said.





He has pointed to the growing momentum among young people as a key factor behind the decision because their visible engagement in national affairs is cardinal.





“The energy and determination that young people have demonstrated in their quest to reach our level is evident through many activities, including Youth Day commemorations and various engagements we have witnessed,” Hon Mundubile said.





He has acknowledged the challenges Hon Zulu has recently faced, following his release from prison, describing his return to public life as a difficult transition.



“We recognize that your journey out of incarceration was not easy. One can only imagine the impact it has had on you and your family. However, our call goes beyond personal circumstances, it is about national duty.”





Responding to the invitation, Hon Zulu said he is truly grateful and humbled by the Tonse Alliance visit and stated that he will make an announcement soon.





“Mr President, I am truly grateful and humbled by your visit. As you have rightly said, I am still settling down after my recent experiences. However, in the next few days, I will make a formal announcement outlining my position,” he said.



SE