MUNDUBILE VOWS TO BRING UNITY IN PF.

…says he would strengthen the party structures aswel.

Lusaka… Friday, January 13, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

PF presidential hopeful Hon Brian Mundubile says he would be the right face for the party’s rebranding.

The Mporokoso Lawmaker said when he featured on radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk” program that one of the things he brings to the party is unity.

Hon Mundubile explained that he is vying for party’s top job at this particular time because of the vacancy that is there.

“There is a vacancy. Leadership sometimes is inspired by those that lead, those that should be led. Every other leader in their own rights aspire for higher position some day and sometimes it doesn’t even come within the time that you plan to do so.”

“The rebranding process started last year. prior to that, there was what we called a postmortem report that highlighted some of the areas that could have caused the loss of the election in 2021. So as a party, with the acting President we started attending to those issues.”

Other than the unity, the lawmaker said he would strengthen the party structures.

He added that he will not struggle to add value to the party.

“Your question now is would I be the right person to carry the face of that rebrand? I think I am. What I bring to the table as a person would be unity in the party. And further I would also bring about strengthening the party structures,” he said.

“So these are some of the attributes that come with me as a person naturally. I will not struggle to add value to the party.”

The potential PF president said he believes in the advancement of aspirations of those who are marginalised in society.

“What I believe in is the advancement of aspirations of the disadvantaged, the poor people, the marginalised. And that is the reason why I identify myself with the PF because this is the party that has pro-poor policies,” he said.

“So coming from a humble background myself, I feel, having been privileged to be in the leadership of the party, I can help to stand in the gap.”