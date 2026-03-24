 EDITORIAL | Mundubile’s 300,000 Jobs Promise: Where Ambition Meets Arithmetic





Zambian politics has long struggled with a dangerous habit. Grand promises are announced with confidence, often built on large numbers that sound impressive but are rarely interrogated with the seriousness they deserve. Brian Mundubile’s proposal of creating 300,000 jobs through farming blocks fits squarely within this pattern, and it demands a more disciplined, numbers-driven examination.





At the centre of his argument is a simple equation. Each farming block, estimated at 100,000 hectares, is projected to generate up to 25,000 jobs, and when multiplied across 10 to 12 blocks, the figure rises to between 250,000 and 300,000 jobs. On the surface, this appears bold and visionary, but economic policy cannot be built on surface impressions alone. The deeper question is whether this arithmetic reflects how modern agriculture actually functions.





Agriculture at that scale is not labour-heavy in the way being suggested. Large commercial farming operations are driven by mechanisation, efficiency and output per hectare, not by mass employment. The more advanced and productive a farming system becomes, the fewer workers it requires relative to its size, because machines replace repetitive human labour and reduce operational costs.





This is where the numbers begin to lose coherence. A 100,000-hectare mechanised farming block employing 25,000 people would represent an unusually labour-intensive model that contradicts global agricultural trends. Even if one expands the definition to include indirect employment in transport, processing and services, the projection still stretches beyond what is realistically achievable without significantly compromising productivity.





The issue is not only about feasibility but also about clarity. What types of jobs are being counted within that 25,000 figure per block? Are these permanent, skilled positions or seasonal, low-wage labour roles tied to planting and harvesting cycles? Without clear definitions, the number becomes politically attractive but economically ambiguous, and ambiguity is not a foundation for policy.





There is also the broader context of Zambia’s labour market to consider. The country is dealing with a deep and structural youth unemployment challenge that runs into the millions. Even if the 300,000 jobs were realised, which remains highly uncertain, the impact would still be limited relative to the scale of the problem, making the proposal insufficient as a standalone solution.





Financing presents an even more serious constraint. Developing 10 to 12 fully functional agro-industrial blocks is not a modest undertaking but a capital-intensive programme requiring billions of dollars. Roads, irrigation systems, energy infrastructure, storage facilities, processing plants and communication networks must all be built and maintained, and these are not costs that can be absorbed casually by a fiscally constrained government.





The question of funding cannot be avoided. Zambia is currently navigating debt restructuring, managing public expenditure pressures and absorbing external shocks such as rising fuel prices driven by geopolitical instability in the Middle East. In such an environment, any serious proposal must clearly outline how resources will be mobilised, whether through public financing, private sector partnerships or blended investment models.





Beyond money, there is the issue of technical capacity and execution. Agro-industrial development at scale requires coordinated systems, experienced management, strong supply chains and reliable market access, all of which Zambia has historically struggled to sustain. Farming blocks have existed as policy concepts for years, yet many remain underutilised or stalled due to implementation challenges.





This is why the burden of proof shifts back to the proponent. If this model is to succeed now, what exactly will be done differently compared to previous attempts? What institutional reforms, policy guarantees and operational frameworks will ensure that these blocks move from paper to productivity?





Mundubile’s critique of existing agricultural support systems, particularly the limitations of FISP, is not without merit. There are legitimate concerns about dependency, inefficiency and the absence of a clear graduation pathway for small-scale farmers. However, replacing one system with another requires a detailed transition strategy, not just a conceptual alternative.





The global environment further complicates the proposal. Agriculture today operates within a volatile framework shaped by climate change, fluctuating input costs, fertiliser supply constraints and shifting commodity markets. Any credible agricultural policy must engage with these external variables and incorporate resilience mechanisms, yet this dimension is largely absent from the current proposal.





What emerges, therefore, is a familiar political pattern. The scale of the promise is large, but the structure beneath it remains underdeveloped. Zambian voters are increasingly aware of this gap, and there is a growing demand for policies that are not only ambitious but also technically grounded and financially viable.





Mundubile’s challenge is not simply to propose ideas but to demonstrate credibility. Having served in government, his proposals are inevitably measured against his past record, and that history raises legitimate questions about why similar interventions were not implemented earlier. Political reinvention is possible, but it must be supported by clear evidence of learning and structural change.





Ultimately, the issue is not whether Zambia needs agricultural transformation. It does, urgently. The issue is whether this particular proposal meets the standard required to deliver it, and at present, the answer remains uncertain.



Because in economics, numbers do not impress.



They must make sense.



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