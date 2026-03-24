🇿🇲 VIEWPOINT | Mundubile’s Economic Pitch: Ambition Meets Memory in a Tightening Political Cycle

Brian Mundubile’s appearance on COSTA this week was deliberate. It was not just an interview. It was a positioning exercise. He presented a structured economic vision anchored on what he calls “integrity, unity and economic dignity,” arguing that Zambia must move from “armchair criticism” to “national transformation.”

The message is clear.

The country, in his words, is operating below its potential. The solution, he suggests, lies in execution, scale and political will.

His most defined proposal sits in agriculture.

Mundubile places farming blocks at the centre of his poverty reduction strategy, arguing that employment creation must drive economic recovery. The numbers are ambitious.

“The formula to poverty reduction… is job creation. You’ve got to create sustainable jobs to properly fight poverty… An average farming block… is 100,000 hectares. The employment per farming block is up to 25,000 workers… you are talking about not less than 250 to 300,000 jobs.”

This is not new policy language.

Farming blocks have long featured in Zambia’s development plans. What Mundubile is attempting is to repackage the idea as a coordinated, large-scale intervention tied to infrastructure and private investment. He contrasts this with what he sees as the limitations of the current Farmer Input Support Programme.

“The quantum of support that is given to the farmers is not sufficient to wean them off.”

The argument is coherent. But coherence is not the same as credibility.

Because once pressed on why such ideas were not fully realised during his time in government, Mundubile turns to context. He frames past decisions as responses to difficult conditions, particularly in mining.

“Sometimes you literally have to beg investors to stay on… Where we are today… this is the best time this economy can recover.”

There is truth in that.

Commodity cycles do shape policy space. But they do not erase responsibility. And this is where the tension in his argument becomes visible.

On mining, Mundubile adopts a sharper tone.

He dismisses the current administration’s production targets as unrealistic and argues that Zambia has conceded too much through incentives.

“The 3 million tons is fiction… we’ve lost three billion dollars… We’ll have to renegotiate them… We’ll have to give them milestones.”

It is a strong position.

But it sits against a record where similar decisions were made under his watch. The shift from participation in policy to critique of policy raises a familiar political question.

Why now?

The same pattern appears in energy.

Mundubile argues for a return to base load stability through coal and hydro, positioning reliability ahead of transition debates.

“The focus will mainly be on coal… This is the best load power… Then we can talk about solar… and other forms of energy mix.”

He also criticises the conversion of the Tazama pipeline and calls for expanded fuel storage to create a 90-day buffer, framing energy as a national security issue.

But again, he claims prior groundwork. “These particular amendments… were done eight years ago. So they’re not new at all.”

That admission is revealing.

If the ideas are not new, then the gap lies in implementation. And implementation is where political accountability resides.

On health, Mundubile adopts a more measured tone. He acknowledges past challenges and presents “sovereignty in health” as a future direction, arguing that Zambia must reduce donor dependence while protecting citizen data.

“The health sector is a security issue… Zambia has to slowly move away from being donor dependent… the personal information of citizens must be protected.”

He points to the creation of ZAMSA as evidence of reform intent, suggesting that institutional restructuring was already underway.

There is a pattern across all sectors.

Mundubile is not presenting entirely new ideas. He is presenting refined versions of existing ones, supported by experience and reframed through current economic realities.

He leans into that experience when it strengthens his case. He distances himself from it when it raises questions. At a personal level, he attempts to resolve this tension directly.

“Brian Mundubile is coming into leadership not for personal survival but for national transformation.” It is a strong line. But it carries weight.

Because voters are not just evaluating policy proposals. They are evaluating consistency. They are asking whether this is evolution or repositioning.

Zambia is entering an election cycle where economic arguments will dominate public discourse. Jobs, mining revenue, energy stability and cost of living are no longer theoretical debates. They are lived pressures.

Mundubile has entered that space with structure and clarity.

But structure alone does not settle the argument. In politics, ideas attract attention; execution builds trust.

And trust is shaped not only by what is promised, but by what was previously done. For Mundubile, the challenge is not simply to present a vision.

It is to persuade the electorate that this time, it will be delivered.

© The People’s Brief | The Editor