MUNDUBILE’S SHOCK PLAN: ‘I WILL REVERSE EVERYTHING HH HAS DONE’ — Free Education, Debt Reforms & More Targeted

rport Mundubile says the reason he has not spent much time talking about his manifesto is because his main agenda will be reversing and repealing many of the policies introduced by President Hakainde Hichilema. According to him, that alone is a manifesto in itself.





He says some of the first actions he would take once sworn into office include:



1. Bringing back the body of former President Edgar Lungu immediately after assuming office.





2. Arresting President Hakainde Hichilema over the incarceration of individuals he describes as “freedom fighters,” including TikToker Why Me.





3. Scrapping free education by repealing the policy, while also removing student meal allowances from day one.





4. Abandoning the current debt restructuring program, which he describes as a hoax, and returning to heavy borrowing in order to finance infrastructure projects — saying this is what it means to “rule like Lungu.”





5. Allowing political cadres to once again control markets and bus stations under the slogan “ubomba mwibala alya mwibala,” which he says reflects the style of governance he supports.