Mundubile’s Tonse Alliance officially disassociate itself from Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba’s fake Poll

OF FAKE POLLS!

BY Elias Kamanga



It is immoral for anyone with a clear political bias or affiliation to purport to conduct an opinion poll on the suitability of rival candidates.





Any such poll is inherently compromised, politically manipulated to suit predetermined outcomes, and therefore devoid of credibility. It is not an opinion poll in any meaningful or professional sense; it is a tool for perception management.





A credible opinion poll can only be conducted by an independent research organisation, not by political parties, campaign structures, or individuals with known political persuasions.





For a poll to merit consideration by any organisation of repute, it must meet basic, non-negotiable benchmarks. These include clear independence from politicians, candidates, and funders.





There must be full transparency regarding funding sources; and professional management by qualified researchers and statisticians using recognised scientific methods.





The methods applied in the so called EMV opinion poll fall far short of these standards and should be dismissed for what they truly are—an attempt to manufacture reality rather than measure public opinion.





My advice to all opposition leaders is simple to exercise caution and restraint. Do not give legitimacy to engineered opinion polls whose outcomes are already predetermined by those conducting them.





The Tonse, BM8 team, must officially disassociate itself from this fake Poll and direct all it’s supporters not to participate in the sham polls.





Mark my words, you will see many more so called opinion polls producing wildly varying results, most of them conveniently skewed in favour of those bankrolling them.





These exercises are not designed to measure public opinion but to shape it, serving the interests of their sponsors rather than the truth.