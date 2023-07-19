Munir zulu and Kaizer’s arresting officer trade accusations in court

Munir and Kaizer’s arresting officer trade accusations in court

Drama has continued to unfold as efforts are being made to find fugitive Kaizer Zulu who is on the run from the law.

The latest scene was in the Lusaka Magistrate Court yesterday when Kaizer’s surety Munir Zulu and arresting officer Friday Milimakau traded accusations before Lusaka principal resident magistrate Sylvia Munyiya.

For Munir, he claimed the arresting officer had a hand in Kaizer’s disappearance while Milimakau said the Lumezi lawmaker had been threatening him.

Kaizer who is Edgar Lungu’s former political advisor has been on the run since May 9, 2023 after the court found him with a case to answer for for refusing to had over his diplomatic passport when his former boss fired him for bullying citizens.

Zulu is also accused of failing to appear before the nearest immigration office on entry into the country and for giving false information to a public officer.

When the matter came up for return of bench warrant Milimakau said the warrant of arrest was not effected as Kaizer was still on the run.

Like a last born, Milimakau reported Munir to the Court over their squabbling whenever he contacts him to inquire about Kaizer’s whereabouts.

“Among two sureties honorable Mulenga Fube is very cooperative, I would like to report the other surety Munir Zulu, he has been issuing intimidations and threats to the arresting officer. He has gone ahead using social media to make wild allegations against the arresting officer,” Milimakau said.

He requested the Court to extend the bench warrant so that it can have enough time to look for Kaizer.

“It is also my request for the court to guide on how we proceed with the surety(Munir) who has become hostile,”said Milimakau.

Fube equally requested for time as hope is not lost in finding Zulu.

Zulu explained that during his six-day in detention he was in touch with Milimakau and they would converse about Kaizer’s whereabouts.

“At some point he (Milimakau) told me his tracker had taken him to some lodge in lilayi he even asked me for the number plates for Kaizer Zulu’s vehicles but nothing has been done,”Zulu said.

“The day of my arrest at my home I asked Friday that me who is on my sick bed can be tracked when they are failing to do the same to Kaizer Zulu.”

Magistrate Munyinya told Zulu not to shift blame on the arresting officer for not finding Zulu but exculpate himself for honoring his obligations.

Zulu said ; “ I have done anything humanly possible to try and locate Kaizer Zulu. I have been summoned at the police for exposing people I suspect are haboring Kaizer Zulu.”

Magistrate Munyinya nipped Zulu in the bud and directed that the burden to bring Kaizer to Court does not lie on the arresting officer but him as a surety.

“The burden is not on the arresting officer but you as the surety he is answerable to me and not you as the surety. So speak about yourself,” magistrate Munyinya said.

Zulu requested for more time as his detention retarded his search for Zulu.

Magistrate Munyinya warned him against making false allegations against Milimakau.

“Speaking of the allegations if that is happening it’s not acceptable let’s just do the right thing. What I expect is you (Munir) to work with the arresting officer to find the accused so if you are fighting how wil you find the accused? I will give you more time to find the accused,” ordered magistrate Munyinya.

“Sureties and arresting officers you behave and work together.”

She adjourned the matter to August 4 for return of bench warrant.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba