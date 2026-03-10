BARELY a week after being released from prison, former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu has announced that he will contest the Lusaka Central parliamentary seat currently held by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe.

Mr Zulu, who lost the Lumezi seat after being jailed last May, told Crown Television that one of the reasons he wants to contest the Lusaka Central seat is to teach the incumbent a “political lesson”.

“It’s a confirmation that I will be vying for the Lusaka Central seat to challenge Mulambo Haimbe in particular, for so many reasons I cannot explain,” the outspoken 38-year-old said.

With less than six months before the general elections, Mr Zulu said he will soon launch his campaigns as he seeks to wrestle the seat from Mr Haimbe, a State Counsel.

“I will be launching my campaign for Lusaka Central in the next few days because Lumezi gave it to me. I have never lost an election. They grabbed it from me, so now I want to go for Mulambo Haimbe and teach him politics,” Mr Zulu said.

In 2021, Mr Zulu, who stood as an independent candidate in Lumezi, won the seat with 11,929 votes against his closest rival, Patriotic Front’s Pilila Jere, who garnered 10,471 votes, while the United Party for National Development’s Macdonald Phiri came third with 4,386 votes.

Mr Zulu was released from jail on Saturday after serving an 18-month prison sentence for seditious practices.

He had concurrently served a one-year jail term for libel and another nine-month suspended sentence, also for seditious practices.

Meanwhile, Balwin Phiri, popularly known as BJ, has also announced his intention to stand as an independent candidate for the Lusaka Central Constituency in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Phiri said Lusaka Central deserves committed leadership that listens, unites and works tirelessly for the development and well-being of the people.

“I step forward with a vision of progress, accountability and inclusive growth for our constituency, guided by the interests of the people above all else.

“As an independent candidate, my commitment is to serve the people of Lusaka Central with integrity, fairness and a voice that represents the community without fear or favour,” he said.

Mr Phiri said that by working with residents, he will help build a stronger community, expand opportunities for the youth, support local businesses and ensure that the voices of residents are effectively represented.

“I humbly ask for your support, guidance and prayers as we embark on this journey together,” he said.

(Mwebantu, Tuesday, 10th March, 2026)