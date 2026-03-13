Munir Zulu has come out of prison dangerously bitter, he needs to go back. Prison officers must report him to police – Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

YOU MISSED IT ON MUNIR, YOU NEED TO TAKE BACK SO THAT HE CAN BE REFORMED



Prison is not a hotel where you go for a vacation and expect wanders to treat you like a tourist.





Munir Zulu has come out dangerously bitter, he needs to go back. Those Prison officers he is accusing of terrible things must not hesitate to report him to the police. He is such an indiscipline young chaps who thinks Zambia belongs to his ancestors.





I may not have served a sentence but I have been to prison and interacted with many ex-prisoners, the nonsense he was talking about is unacceptable and it shouldn’t be left unchecked.



I will talk about it at 20:00hrs.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!