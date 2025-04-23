Munir Zulu should be used as an example to the youths – Court warns



CHIEF Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has warned that young people should desist from posting unverified information on social media platforms or they risks being jailed like former Lumezi member of Parliament Munir Zulu.



In rendering ruling on Zulu’s bail pending appeal, Chibwili said the convict did not show remorse throughout his trial and he accepted committing the offence from the onset that he uttered the words of defamation but at the parliament grounds where he was immune.



Chibwili said Zulu did not give any specific and compelling circumstances to compel the court to grant him bail pending appeal.



In this case, Zulu was charged with three counts of libel, the charges which he denied.



Zulu defamed Finance Minister, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister, Charles Milupi and Road Development Agency (RDA) board chairman Mulchand Kuntawala





Chibwili on April 7, 2025 convicted and sentenced Zulu to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour after he found him guilty of defaming the three.



Zulu said the two cabinet ministers corruptly received money amounting to US$250,000 through a bank transfer from unknown company.



He also stated that, Kuntawala corruptly sent money amounting to US$150,000 to Milupi two days before the appointment as a board chairman for Road Development Agency (RDA).



Zulu uttered the words when he held a press conference at parliament premises in the media center.



But in his defence, Zulu said he committed the offence at the parliament building and had immunities and privileges as a member of Parliament.



He argued that he was immune and shouldn’t be arrested



“At this point, the court is dealing with a convict and the reasons or grounds of appeal must convince me, because granting bail pending appeal is at the discretion of the court.”



“In my view, throughout the trial, Zulu never denied making the statement, the evidence was overwhelming that he uttered the words. He did not deny uttering the words but he said he uttered them in the premises of the National Assembly,” Chibwili said as he denied Zulu bail.



Chibwili further said to deter would-be offenders, and to send a warning to young people out there, he needed to punish Zulu, which is the right thing to do.



He said publishing false information is a serious offence, and young people should resist in doing so or they risk being sent to prison.



Chibwili said youths have become careless in their conducts, and the sentence of Zulu will send a warning to would-be offenders.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba April 23, 2025