

Murder Suspect Moved to More Comfortable Detention Despite Ongoing Probe





Murder suspect Nathaniel Barthram has been quietly transferred to Kasanda Police Station after reportedly complaining for days about congestion and lack of proper ventilation in the cells at Kabwe Central Police, where he was initially detained. His removal has raised serious questions about preferential treatment in an active murder investigation.





Sources close to the case revealed that the 34-year-old Barthram left officers surprised when he formally requested to be relocated to a detention facility with air conditioning. His seemingly modest appeal was granted within days, leaving other detainees puzzled and frustrated.





“Is this the new standard?” one detainee asked sarcastically. “So now if you’re uncomfortable, you just make a polite request and they move you?”





This unusual transfer has sparked debate, especially among those familiar with the investigation, who are questioning the stark contrast between how authorities handled the suspect’s comfort concerns and how the suspect responded to the victim’s desperate pleas before his death.





Barthram stands accused alongside his wife prominent Zambian farmer and entrepreneur Maria Zaloumis, known widely as The Zed Farmer and three others in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Enock Simfukwe Kasengele.





Enock died on August 17, 2025, at Kabwe Central Hospital after falling critically ill in police custody. He had reportedly begged to be untied or at least have his restraints loosened, yet those requests were ignored. In tragic irony, Barthram one of the men near Enock at the time has now had his own plea granted.





Initial reports claimed Enock was involved in a plot to attack Zaloumis with acid.



According to a postmortem conducted on August 20 revealed that Enock had not died from natural causes. The autopsy found evidence of a blunt force head injury, brain contusion, and brain edema clear signs of sustained physical trauma.





Now, with the suspect enjoying what some describe as improved detention conditions, many are left asking: How is this possible? Why was mercy extended to a man under investigation for ignoring another’s desperate cry for help? And what message does this send about justice and accountability in high-profile cases?





The questions remain and so does public scrutiny.



Or maybe it’s just coincidence that the move happened at a time it’s not yet clear.

source: PF