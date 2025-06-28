MUSA MWENYE  REBUKES KASUNE, KABESHA OVER BILL 7

MUSA REBUKES KASUNE, KABESHA OVER BILL 7



FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye has urged Justice minister Princess Kasune, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha and Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Elias Munshya to work towards enacting progressive as opposed to the divisive Bill 7.





And the PF argued that they will not fall for President Hakainde Hichilema’s gimmick, while urging him to stop the victimhood of using hailing “from a certain region” as the reason people have rejected the bill.





TIZ said they recognised the positive step but at the same time remain cautious about how this will now play out.





In his remarks following President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to Kasune to defer Bill 7 for to allow more consultations, Mwenye commended the President, welcoming the move as progressive.



