Museveni, 80, to seek re-election in 2026, NRM Confirms





Uganda’s 80-year-old President Yoweri Museveni will run for re-election in the January 2026 general elections, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party announced today.





Museveni, who has held power since 1986, will also seek to retain his role as NRM chairman, with Tanga Odoi, the party’s electoral commission chairperson, confirming that the 80-year-old leader will collect expression-of-interest forms for both positions.





One of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, Museveni secured his eligibility for continued rule by abolishing presidential term limits in 2005 and age restrictions in 2017.





His decision comes amid escalating political tensions, with opposition figures like Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) and Kizza Besigye facing severe crackdowns.





Wine, a 2026 contender, has reported arrests and threats, while Besigye, abducted in Kenya in 2024, faces treason charges widely seen as politically motivated.





The 2021 elections, tainted by allegations of fraud, violence, and an internet shutdown, drew global scrutiny.





As Museveni, now 80, prepares for another campaign, concerns mount over Uganda’s democratic future, with fears of further repression in the lead-up to 2026.