Museveni and his wife ask for his country’s forgiveness over “mistakes” made in his nearly 40-year rule

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has issued a rare public apology for “mistakes” he has made during his nearly four-decade tenure.

In a joint statement with his wife Janet Museveni, Yoweri acknowledged the “laxity” and “negligence” in his government.

At a prayer meeting organized by his daughter over the weekend, the president and First Lady stood side by side. They read from a prepared joint prayer, acknowledging shortcomings within the government.

“As the top leaders of the movement, we humbly take responsibility for all the mistakes made by ourselves, our agents and representatives,” they said.

“We therefore stand here to repent and ask for your forgiveness,” the couple added.

Museveni has ruled the country since 1986, when his armed group, the National Resistance Movement, seized power. He won all the presidential elections since then.

Museveni’s public apology comes at a time when there has been a mounting crackdown on the opposition.

Earlier this month, the bodyguard of opposition leader Bobi Wine was captured and reportedly tortured by the president’s son.

The apology also comes at a pivotal moment for Uganda, following the 2025 announcement of a massive discovery of 31 million metric tonnes of gold ore, valued at an estimated $12 trillion.

However, many Ugandans remain skeptical of his intentions. Some view it as a way he is using to bolster his image ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Although he has apologized, Museveni has not revealed any plans to step down from presidency, a promise which remains unfulfilled since 2006. He promised to retire as evidence of his reluctance to cede power.

Recently, his son – who is the head of the army – recently posted on X social media that any citizen who voted against his father in upcoming polls would be expelled from the country.