Museveni Clarifies his Indian Ocean Statement After East Africa Erupts in Debate





By: ChimReport



President Yoweri Museveni has issued a clarification following widespread debate and a wave of online satire over his recent remarks suggesting that Uganda is “entitled” to the Indian Ocean despite being landlocked.





While campaigning in Eastern Uganda, Museveni had argued that Uganda has a natural right to access the sea for both economic and security reasons. He criticized what he described as irrational colonial-era borders that left some African countries without direct access to the ocean



“Even if Uganda wanted to build a navy, how do you build it? We don’t have access to the sea,” Museveni said, lamenting the diplomatic hurdles Uganda faces when exporting products through neighbouring states.

“That [Indian] Ocean belongs to me. I am entitled to that ocean… Uganda is landlocked but where is my ocean? My ocean is the Indian Ocean.”

He likened landlocked countries to occupants on the top floor of a block of flats, arguing that the “compound”—in this case the ocean—should belong to all.





The remarks ignited an unprecedented torrent of reactions across East Africa. Social media platforms were flooded with memes, redrawn maps, and comic skits imagining scenarios where Uganda suddenly acquires a coastline.



From Ugandans humorously “marching” to the ocean, to Kenyans jokingly reinforcing their borders, the speech became a regional trending topic for days.

