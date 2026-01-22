MUSEVENI DENYING BESIGYE MEDICAL CARE IN DETENTION: AFRICA MUST SPEAK NOW





Very sad to hear that Dr. Kizza Besigye’s health has continued to deteriorate while in detention, having been denied access to proper medical care.





We stand fully in solidarity with him and pray for his recovery.



Museveni and his criminal regime must never get away with all the suffering they have caused to our nation.





This is not just Uganda’s crisis—this is Africa’s test. When we allow leaders to weaponize detention and deny basic human rights, we betray every freedom fighter who bled for our independence.





Africa, our silence is complicity. The world is watching what we do next.