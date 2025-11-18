Museveni ditches ceramic plates at state house over dangerous chemicals

President Yoweri Museveni raised eyebrows last night, announcing that State House had replaced his ceramic dinnerware with locally produced wooden plates.

The President revealed during a radio interview in Mbale on Friday that his staff had been concerned over “poisonous plates” containing harmful substances.

As such, he said, he was forced to shift towards utensils rooted in traditional Ugandan craft for his own safety.

President Museveni made the revelation, while discussing the disappearance of traditional specialisations, known in Runyankore as Emyooga.

“Before colonialism, we had livelihood specializations (Emyooga) such as black smiths, carpenters, potters.

Before colonialism, there was no unemployment because everyone had a specialisation. But when the Europeans came, they destroyed Emyooga, like for instance, the woodwork and they brought these breakable plates.”