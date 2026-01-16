MUSEVENI INTERVIEWED – SAYS HE BUILT THE INTERNET, SO HE CAN SHUT IT DOWN ANYTIME TO PREVENT CRIMINALS (BOBI WINE) FROM ABUSING IT

MUSEVENI INTERVIEWED – SAYS HE BUILT THE INTERNET, SO HE CAN SHUT IT DOWN ANYTIME TO PREVENT CRIMINALS (BOBI WINE) FROM ABUSING IT藍





Q1. Sky News: why did you shut down the internet just before elections?



Museveni: I built the internet so I can shut it down.





Q2. Sky News: You are 81? Don’t you think is time for the youth to take over from you?



Museveni: No. Uganda has big problems. Big problems need big people. Youth are not serious.





Q3. Why have you been targeting Bobi Wine and his supporters with force/violence?



Museveni: Bobi Wine is a criminal. He doesn’t follow the law. He is the one who is violent.





Q4. But you have stopped him from campaigning in many cities.



Museveni: Yes. Just in towns where there are a lot of people. We don’t want people to be disturbed.





Q5. Why don’t you allow opposition to challenge you?



Museveni: there is no opposition to challenge me, if they existed they would have won.





Q6. You have been accused of rigging elections.



Museveni: no it is opposition who rig elections, but we win by very large margins they cant catch us.



