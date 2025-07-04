By CIC Africa.



MUSEVENI KNOCKED DOWN TO DEATH IN A HORRIBLE ACCIDENT IN UGANDA .





The Police in Rukungiri District have registered a serious turned fatal road accident that claimed life of a pedestrian identified as Museveni Onesmus aged 44 years and a resident of Rukongi village in Bwambara Sub-county.





Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate confirmed the accident and said that it took place at Rukongi village along Rukungiri – Kihihi road in Rukungiri District.





Maate explained that the accident involved a Motorcycle registration number UGA 266W, ridden by Agaba Cresent, who was also critically injured and is currently admitted at St Karoli Lwanga Nyakibale Hospital.





It’s alleged that, while the rider was coming from the direction of Rukungiri Town heading to Kanungu District changed from his lane upon reaching at the the junction heading to St James Church of Uganda and crossed to the right thereby hitting a pedestrian from behind.





It is reported that both the rider and the pedestrian were rushed to Sam’s Clinic in Bikurungu Trading Centre, where the pedestrian, Museveni, was later pronounced dead and rider, Agaba was referred at Nyakibale Hospital for further medical attention.





Maate explained that the scene was visited, examined and documented, relevant statements recorded and a postmortem examination was conducted and body handed over for burial.

Maate said that the motorcycle was recovered from the scene of accident and is currently parked at Rukungiri Central Police Station pending Inspector of Vehicles Inspection as investigations continue and the accident was primarily blamed on reckless riding by the rider of the motorcyclist.



