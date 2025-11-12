Museveni Warns Kenya  Over Indian Ocean Access



Ugandan  President Yoweri Museveni has issued a bold warning, declaring that Uganda is “entitled to access the Indian Ocean” through Kenya and cautioning that “future wars” could arise if the issue isn’t resolved.





Museveni emphasized that for years, Uganda has been “locked out of what rightfully belongs to us”, insisting that Kenya should grant Uganda direct access to the coast.





His comments follow similar statements from his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who backed the claim and warned of “big problems” if Kenya refuses.





The remarks have stirred regional debate, raising tensions and questions about East Africa’s stability and historical territorial rights.