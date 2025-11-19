Museveni Warns Ugandan  Youth to Stop Wasting Time on European Football





President Yoweri Museveni has issued a strong message to Uganda’s young people, urging them to cut down the hours spent watching European football and instead invest that time in productive activities that build their future.





Museveni emphasized that while sports are good for entertainment, obsessing over foreign leagues contributes nothing to personal growth or national development.





He encouraged youth to redirect their energy toward education, skills, innovation, and income-generating ventures.