MUSICIANS URGED TO REGISTER WITH ZAM



THE Zambia Association of Musicians has implored old and up-coming musicians in the country to register with the Association.





ZAM President, Brian Bwembya says the Association’s mandate requires that only registered and paid-up members can be hired for shows in Zambia.



Byembya, commonly known as ‘B-Flow’ advised musicians to register so that they do not miss out on opportunities.





ZANIS reports that Mr Byemba said ZAM also looks at aspects of annual membership fee, eligibility, professionalism, commitment of quality music, resource management and transparency among artists.





“Musicians are required to register with the Association. There are good benefits if only members register with us because one day, you will need a voice from the Association for support,” he said.