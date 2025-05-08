MUSLIM SOCIAL AND WELFARE TRUST COMMENDED FOR SUPPORTING GOVERNMENT HEALTH AND DROUGHT INTERVENTIONS



RUFUNSA — Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has praised the Muslim Social and Welfare Trust for their continued support to government efforts in improving the health and welfare of Zambians.





Ms Mulyata said the Trust has consistently stepped in to assist the government whenever called upon, demonstrating a true spirit of partnership.



She expressed gratitude for the Trust’s contributions in helping communities cope with the devastating effects of the recent drought.





The Minister revealed that the Muslim Social and Welfare Trust has donated two boreholes that will be drilled in villages facing critical water shortages.



She assured that the government remains open to working with organisations such as the Trust across different sectors to improve livelihoods.





Addressing more than 2,000 residents in Rufunsa, Ms Mulyata encouraged them to make use of the medical outreach services provided by visiting healthcare professionals.



She stressed that government alone cannot meet all the needs of the people and welcomed continued collaboration with stakeholders promoting food security.





Ms Mulyata also thanked the Trust for donating blankets to Chinyunyu Rural Health Centre, adding comfort to patients in need.



Meanwhile, Muslim Social and Welfare Trust Coordinator Mubasshir Mehta reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that no Zambian dies of hunger due to the drought.





Mr Mehta said the Trust, with help from other donors, is determined to support vulnerable families across the country during this challenging time.



