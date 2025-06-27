Musokotwane Churns Out Positive Economic Statistics



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



Despite the worst drought in hundred years, the worst load-shedding and power crisis in sixty (60) years, despite the worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory, despite the rapid contraction of both domestic and foreign debt Ministry of Finance is churning out incredibly positive statistics on economic indicators suggesting a Zambian economic doing very well and making dramatic rise!





Despite showing poor fiscal discipline, from a national budget of K217.1 billion in 2025, a 9% increase from 2024, government has requested another K33.1billion supplementary budget with a widening deficit!





Ministry of Finance claims that;



● Zambia is recording an upward 6% economic growth.



●A strong currency of K23 Kwacha and appreciating.



● Inflation Rate dropping from 15.3% to 14.1%.



●The total stock of 2025 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) estimated at USD 15.49 billion





Massaging Statistics



In February 2024,Minister of Finance and National Planning (MoFNP), Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane announced that the Ministry of Finance and the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats), announced the establishment of an “Evidence Lab” within and inside the Government of Zambia.





This laboratory was set up and is being run by a foreign entity!



The International Growth Centre (IGC) a research and think-tank runs this lab inside Ministry of Finance.





It comprises a team of economists and data engineers connecting data with policy.





Shahrukh Wani an Economist was appointed as Country Manager for Zambia at the International Growth Center.





Do you believe the economic statistics being churned out by the Ministry of Finance?