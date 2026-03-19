MUSOKOTWANE SUES MUNIR ZULU FOR K50 MILLION OVER DEFAMATION



Barely a month after completing his 12-month criminal sentence with hard labour, former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu is facing a fresh legal battle, this time in the civil courts.





Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has filed a lawsuit demanding K50 million in damages for defamation, along with a public apology. The case stems from allegations previously made by Zulu, which led to his conviction.





The claims in question accused Dr. Musokotwane, alongside Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi and former Road Development Agency Board Chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala, of corruptly receiving $250,000.

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In his Notice of Claim, Dr. Musokotwane argues that the allegations caused serious damage to his reputation, particularly given his role as a senior public official and his previous work with the International Monetary Fund. He maintains that the accusations undermined public trust in his office.





While the criminal court handed Zulu a 12-month sentence, the Finance Minister is now seeking financial compensation for the alleged reputational harm through civil proceedings.