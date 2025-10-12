Musonda urges Zambians to look beyond PF for redemption from alleged UPND misrule





By KENNETH LUTENA



Public affairs commentator, Dr. James Musonda, has urged Zambians seeking redemption from what he termed the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s alleged misrule to look beyond the Patriotic Front (PF), arguing that the former ruling party was reportedly rotten to the core.





Musonda claimed that the PF was “registered in the UPND’s names” through Mafinga Member of Parliament, Robert Chabinga, adding that the party still had an “unburied former president” and was “busy fighting amongst themselves for the presidency.”





“This shows that they are not ready to rule, they have never been and will never be. This is the chance for other parties to show up by raising their hands,” he said in a statement yesterday.





He added that, in its current form, the PF was “unrepentant,” with its only objective being to remove President Hakainde Hichilema from power, send him to jail, and release its incarcerated members.





“Nobody within PF is articulating what they will do for Zambia except pointing out UPND’s failures. While this is important, it is inadequate to bring about a change of government — that is a job you leave to Emmanuel Mwamba,” he said.





Musonda called on other political players to focus on articulating a clear vision for Zambia’s future, stressing that the country needed to move beyond both the PF and UPND.





“These two are the same,” he said.

Source: Zambian Monitor