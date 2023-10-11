Mutale Mwanza admits she is going through a lot!

Media Personality Mutale Mwanza says she has been in a dark place lately, a place she can describe as “personal life”.

Mutale shared that she’s emotionally drained in some areas of her life because of personal things and is not as happy as she used to be.

“It’s got nothing to do with maturity in a sense, but it’s just that sometimes you stay away from socials just to take five which will help me to think because I need to figure myself out especially with what’s happening in my life”, she explained in an interview with Diamond TV’s Chimweka.

She also says she is a media owner now so the kind of contracts and gigs that she’s getting are way too high above Mutale Mwanza’s brand.

“I have a company ,Mutale Mwanza Media, so I have to exercise a certain maturity in order to experience alot more growth that God is doing in my face which I also don’t understand”, she further explained.

“The public figure also stipulates that she can’t walk away from the meeting and sound like a big chick then go onto Facebook and do the contrary”.

“Life has placed Mutale in a place where she needs to be matured based on her brand, and being a media owner, but also in her life, she is just not in a happy place, hence not just being posty because shes just going through a number of things” she revealed.

She also feels opening up to anyone including a therapist may be toxic because she believes they might later go out and put things to the public unless they sign an Non Disclosure Agreement.

She also admitted that another reason of shunning therapy is not to walk in a therapy session and act like a dictator, but would rather drink alot and talk to God.

“Fans shouldn’t be worried and they should understand that Mutale is just a human being going through some stuff and will live through it, let’s pray for each other”, Mutale further concluded.

-NKANI