MUTATI URGES ZAMBIANS TO EMBRACE CYBER SECURITY, CYBER CRIME LAWS…



Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has urged citizens to embrace the Cyber Security and Cyber Crime laws which are aligned to protect people from online abuse.





Mr Mutati says having cyber laws in the country will also help protect people from losing millions of Kwacha through transactions hence the need for people to read and understand the law.





The Minister was speaking at a public lecture on cyber security at Bootstrap Christian University in Ndola.





Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo said the province needs to promote better understanding of the cyber laws in town halls to provide accurate information and clarify concerns.





Meanwhile, Bootstrap Christian University President Justin Likuka said the main purpose of community engagement, knowledge sharing and empowering communities is to shed light and provide key aspects of cyber security law and its implications.