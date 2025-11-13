Mutharika fulfills promise with launch of 2025/2026 Farm Input Subsidy Programme in Mchinji

President Arthur Peter Mutharika Government on Wednesday officially launched of the 2025/2026 Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) in Mchinji District, fulfilling a key promise he made during the opening of the 52nd Session of Parliament on October 31, 2025.



In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, President Mutharika expressed satisfaction that his administration had successfully implemented one of its major policy commitments aimed at improving agricultural productivity and food security.

The President reminded Malawians that during his parliamentary address, he had pledged that the FISP would return this farming season, targeting 1.1 million households across the country.

Each beneficiary household, he said, would receive two 50kg bags of fertilizer at a subsidized price of K10,000 per bag, along with a 5kg pack of seed of their choice.

The President emphasized that the reintroduction of FISP was part of his broader vision to revitalize Malawi’s agriculture sector, enhance national food security, and stimulate rural economic growth.

“I am excited that today, my Government has fulfilled that promise by officially launching the 2025/2026 Farm Inputs Subsidy Programme in Mchinji District,” he wrote.

He said the program was designed to boost production, empower smallholder farmers, and ensure prosperity for all Malawians.

President Mutharika reaffirmed his commitment to honesty and accountability in leadership, stating that he will only make promises that his administration is capable of delivering.

“As your President, I will deliver on my promises, and I will only promise that which I can deliver,” he declared.

The FISP launch event, held at Kankhande Primary School grounds in Traditional Authority Mavwere, drew farmers, traditional leaders, and government officials who welcomed the program as a timely intervention ahead of the rainy season.

The President’s message underscores his government’s focus on agriculture as the backbone of Malawi’s economy, with policies aimed at transforming the sector into a driver of sustainable development.

The FISP, which has previously benefited millions of rural households, remains one of the country’s most impactful social and economic interventions, though it has faced challenges in implementation and targeting in past years.

President Mutharika’s decision to reintroduce the program signals his administration’s intent to restore public confidence in government-driven agricultural initiatives and address persistent food insecurity affecting many rural communities.

Observers note that the reintroduction of FISP could also stabilize maize production and prices, ensuring that the country avoids recurring hunger crises.

The program is expected to have a ripple effect across the economy by supporting agribusinesses, reducing poverty, and improving livelihoods for millions of Malawians.

With the official launch now complete, distribution of the inputs is set to begin immediately across all regions, ensuring that farmers access fertilizer and seed in time for the planting season.

As the nation prepares for another agricultural cycle, President Mutharika’s commitment to “Sustaining a People-Centered Government” reflects his administration’s resolve to keep citizens at the heart of national development.

The successful rollout of FISP, according to analysts, will serve as a major test of the Mutharika government’s ability to deliver tangible results and strengthen Malawi’s long-term path toward food self-sufficiency.