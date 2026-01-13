“Mutual Consent” – Xabi Alonso Exits Real Madrid as Arbeloa Takes Charge



After a tenure lasting just eight months, Xabi Alonso has stepped down as the manager of Real Madrid. The Spanish giants confirmed that the separation was reached by mutual consent following a period of instability and mounting pressure.





Arbeloa Steps Up



Moments after announcing Alonso’s departure, the club revealed his successor: Alvaro Arbeloa. The 42-year-old former Spain international, who has been part of the club’s coaching setup since 2020, has been promoted from the B team to lead the senior squad. His first test will be an immediate one, as he takes charge for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey round-of-16 clash against Albacete.





A Turbulent Reign



Alonso arrived with high expectations last summer, fresh off a Bundesliga title win with Bayer Leverkusen, to replace Carlo Ancelotti. However, despite securing victory in 24 of his 34 matches, his leadership was marred by critical failures in high-stakes games.





The team currently trails rivals Barcelona by four points in La Liga and recently suffered a defeat to them in the Spanish Super Cup final. Additionally, heavy losses to Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester City eroded confidence in his project.





Clash of Styles



According to analysis from Guillem Balague, the friction was tactical rather than personal. He noted that Alonso’s exit resulted from:





“a clash between a coach with a clear methodology and players who want to rely on instinct.”





The Club’s Tribute



Despite the abrupt end to his management, Real Madrid released a statement honoring Alonso’s legacy as both a player and coach.





The club noted that he:



“will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans”



And affirmed that the Bernabéu:



“will always be his home.”