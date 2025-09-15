MUZALA QUALIFIES FOR SEMIS OF THE 2025 WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP





Sprinter MUZALA SAMUKONGA has qualified to the semifinals of the 400 meters race at the ongoing 2025 World Athletics Championship.





This is after clocking 44:56 seconds to finish 3rd in heat four of the 400 meters race





Heat Four was won by CHRISTOPHER BAILEY of the United States of America who clocked 44.49 seconds while Austria’s REECE HOLDER came in second with a time of 44.54 seconds.





SAMUKONGA’s feet will see him contained for one of the eight slots in the final of the 400 meters race.





The Semi-finals are expected to take place in the coming days in Tokyo Japan.



ZNBC