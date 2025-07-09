MUZO APPEARS DRUNK IN NEW PHOTO, HIS FANS ARE CONCERNED



About a week ago, rapper Muzo AKA Alphonso left the Great North Road Academy Rehab Centre after completing a seven months long rehabilitation programme.





The rapper was admitted because of his substance abuse habits. (Substances such as alcohol and marijuana).





In his message after leaving rehab, he categorically stated that he was taught a lot of things, among them stopping taking alcohol and smoking, which he did further asked the people who would be hanging with him to know how to deal with his new updated version.





But his recent image posted on his Facebook page captioned “Welcome back” has caused a frenzy in it’s comment section as his fans claim that the rapper looks like he is back to using substances.



One social user said, “This photo looks like it is when you’re about to go ku rehab. Amenso jade.”





The rapper’s struggle with substances started after he became famous, according to him, in an interview on Getting Candid with Hellen four years ago. In the same interview, the rapper said he could never stop smoking marijuana.





Last year, in late November, there was a public outcry after seeing the rapper in a bad state owed to substance abuse, prompting philanthropist and enterpreneur Remmy Kangwa and others to facilitate his admission in rehab.





And now, barely a week since his rehab completion, his fans are worried that he is back to his old ways.





Is he really back to using substances or not? There’s no way to know right now as the singer or anyone around him has not issued a statement over the controversial image.





[On the left in red t shirt is MUZO on his release from rehab. On the right is the rapper’s photo, which is causing a frenzy.]



