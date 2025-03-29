MWACHEPA SANA BA UPND – THE ILL-CONCEIVED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT WILL BE DEFEATED BY THE PEOPLE!- CHISHALA KATEKA

MWACHEPA SANA BA UPND – THE ILL-CONCEIVED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT WILL BE DEFEATED BY THE PEOPLE





29 March 2025



The nation of Zambia needs a national restoration and development program to restore it back to its founding ethos and values. We have moved away from our shared national values, from our unity in diversity, from having an indivisible One Zambia One Nation, from our shared national wealth, from our shared vision and from our shared future. Our value of Zambia as a democratic multi-party republic has been completely snuffed out.





This is far from being the Zambia we want but which, by all means, must be restored and so any dictatorial tendencies or any manoeuvres to impose the whims of a small clique of selfish individuals upon the greater interests of Zambians at large must be frowned upon and will be nipped in the bud.





This country does not lack quality leadership. There have been two land-mark, epoch making events in our history which symbolise or embody the soul of who we are. In 1964, we declared that we are a sovereign people not willing to be vassals of any people and in 1991 when some of our leaders departed from that, we responded and restored what we fought for in 1964.





We therefore cannot allow a clique of people to hijack our national destiny and destroy what we have struggled to achieve and attain in the last 60 years. We cannot and will not have a few people who, out of sheer desperation to maintain exclusive power for themselves present us with a poisoned chalice in the form of ill-conceived constitutional amendments. We thank God that a broad spectrum of our society including the Church Mother Bodies, Civil Society, the Opposition and patriotic Zambians, have seen through and are not ready to accept the mischief being advanced by the UPND in government.





While you the UPND are fighting for the preservation of your leaders’ privileged lifestyles and wealth whose source we know not where it has come from, the rest of us are fighting for the very soul of this nation. We put you on notice that like the colonial govt in 1964, the One-Party State in 1991, Zambians always came out on top and 2026 will be no different.



Mwachepa Sana ba UPND!!



CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party