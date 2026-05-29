Mwala Yuyi warns politicians encouraging crimes due to elections

Yuyi warns politicians encouraging crimes due to elections



WHOEVER has plans to be a troublemaker during the campaign period for the forthcoming elections should think twice as the Copperbelt Province police commanding officer, Mwala Yuyi will be on their tail.





Yuyi warned politicians in the province regardless of their status or qualifications not to dare go against the law when conducting their campaigns.



Speaking in Ndola yesterday, Yuyi emphasised that politicians and the men in uniform should cooperate so that they can meet at one point.





“You can have so many certificates and degrees but we do not care. We are people of less certificates, but certified in law enforcement. What we care about is the application of the law,” he said.



He said police will have their eyes wide and ear to ground in case of any people who may want to cause pandemonium in the province during the campaign period.





Yuyi emphasised that police officers are a special crew that will not tolerate those who would want to conduct themselves in an unruly manner.



The Copperbelt Provincial police chief also warned politicians who advise their members to go outside the confines of the law just to defend their votes.





“You need to examine yourselves properly before encouraging people to defend your votes in a way that may not be acceptable,” he said.



Yuyi said he will soon start patrolling the whole province, to check the campaign mood as people conduct their campaigns.





He said his men and women in uniform are alert and very ready to ensure that there isn’t any form of violence before, during and after the elections.



He said people should always be ready to follow the rules of engagement every time they are doing something.





“We do not want violence, but who are we if other people want to bring it to us? Anyway, we are just human and after all we we are just enforcing the law,” added Yuyi.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba May 28, 2026