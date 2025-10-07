“MWALITETA EXPOSES PF’S TRIBAL AGENDA, URGES UNITY AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS”





Lusaka

United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Provincial Chairperson, Hon. Obvious Mwaliteta, has publicly criticized the Patriotic Front (PF), accusing the former ruling party of fostering corruption, tribalism, and political manipulation.





Addressing the media at the UPND Lusaka Provincial Office, Hon. Mwaliteta condemned efforts by PF operatives to divide Zambians along tribal lines for political gain.





“PF’s agenda is to manipulate innocent tribes to serve their ambitions. But Easterners, Bembas, and all Zambians are equal. We will not fall into their trap,” Mwaliteta asserted.





He further denounced certain religious figures allegedly being used to spread discord, emphasizing that Zambia’s 73 tribes must remain united under one nation.





Hon. Mwaliteta highlighted the UPND’s commitment to national unity, peace and development, praising the administration of President Hakainde Hichilema for its preparedness and stability.





“HH prepared thoroughly for this country. Today, Zambians enjoy peace, infrastructure development, and social welfare initiatives that were absent under PF. Attempts to create confusion will not succeed,” he said.





The briefing also showcased provincial development initiatives, youth employment projects, and the party’s readiness to contest and win in the 2026 general elections.





Hon. Mwaliteta concluded by urging Zambians to remain vigilant against political manipulation and to support policies that strengthen national unity and progress.



By Samuel Funiro

