MWALITETA HAILS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S INSPIRATIONAL ENGAGEMENT WITH LUSAKA UPND LEADERS





…as Lusaka Province Ready to Deliver 80% Vote for President Hichilema in 2026 General Elections



United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for taking time to engage with the party’s leadership drawn from all districts of the province, describing the meeting as both fruitful and inspiring.





Speaking after the interaction held at Mulungushi Conference Centre, Mr. Mwaliteta said the engagement reaffirmed the shared values of service, unity, humility, and loyalty that define the UPND’s vision under the New Dawn administration.





“As Lusaka Province, we sincerely thank President Hakainde Hichilema for meeting with us. The engagement was not only fruitful but also inspiring, as it reaffirmed our collective commitment to the values of service, unity, and progress for our great party,” Mr. Mwaliteta said.





He said President Hichilema reminded all appointed officials and elected leaders not to forget the party that entrusted them with their responsibilities, urging them to remain humble and stay connected to the grassroots.





“The President urged all leaders serving in government not to lose touch with the people and the party structures that gave them the mandate. Humility, loyalty, and continued engagement with the grassroots remain key pillars of our strength as the UPND,” he stated.





Mr. Mwaliteta commended President Hichilema’s leadership, saying it continues to guide the party and the nation in the right direction.





“We deeply appreciate the President’s guidance and visionary leadership, which continue to steer both the party and the country toward progress and stability,” he said.



He reaffirmed that the Lusaka Province leadership remains fully committed to strengthening grassroots mobilization and ensuring that citizens continue to experience the positive impact of the UPND government’s policies, including free education, expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and improved social services.





Mr. Mwaliteta also expressed confidence that the province would deliver overwhelming support for President Hichilema and the UPND in the 2026 general elections.





“With renewed energy and unity of purpose, Lusaka Province will deliver not less than 80 percent of the vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in 2026. United, focused, and humble together, we shall deliver,” he declared.





The meeting was part of the President’s continued engagement with party structures to strengthen internal unity and ensure alignment between government policies and the UPND’s grassroots agenda.



