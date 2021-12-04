Some UPND have taken to social media to openly criticize the appointment of Mwamba Peni, a well known PF supporter as Permanent Secretary in charge of Remunerations at Cabinet Office.
Mr Peni, believed to a grandson to late President Micheal Sata worked as Policy Analyst in the PF administration and was fired by former President Edgar Lungu after a corruption scandal.
The UPND who have dug up old social media posts in which Mr. Peni attacked Mr. Hichilema and the UPND say he does not deserve to be appointed.
The members feel Mr. Peni’s appointment is a betrayal to the millions of UPND youths who sacrificed a lot for the party while in opposition.
They now want President Hichilema to revoke the appointment failure to which they warned that levels of discontentment among youths will lead to the UPND losing power in 2026.
Masheke Akashambatwa– This man spent years attacking HH and peddling tribal discussions. And do we even know why President Lungu fired him? You know, President Sata was his grandfather..
Maxwell Mainza-The president is being misled, if he is not careful no one will campaign for him in next elections he is busy giving jobs to the people who never suffered for the party wen we have qualified people to take up these positions. This peni guy insulted him and the UPND day in and night & here we’re today he’s being rewarded. So frustrating.
Chali Mathews-HH is turning into a disappointment to us now….how can you appoint this man….he said bad things about UPND and campaigned for pf in 2016 and 2021….
Florence Michelo-He needs to be dropped. He has blood in his hands. This means that there are Moles surrounding our President.
Justin Kajimoto-Let’s be serious as party this man is pf n used to say bad things on our president how come he has a position.
I am not surprised. UPND is behaving worse than PF. Is Peni not a Zambian? Is he not qualified? Are senior government positions now reserved for UPND officials only? HH has appointed more UPND cadres than ECL ever did. So UPND victory means the total exclusion of anybody perceived to have been a PF sympathiser from public affairs. Polarisation in our politics and national life will then never. There will never be healing and unity in Zambia. Unity and peace can only be achieved where there is justice, forgiveness and reconciliation. PF only did half of the job dividing Zambia. HH and his UPND are now completing the job of dividing this country forever.
Appointing Penis a huge disappointment to many upnd supporters who dug deep in the trenches to oust the PF regime. This cry to revoke the appointment is a democratic right that must not be curtailed nor ignored by those advising HH.
Why appoint an idiot at the expense of more deserving citizens hailing from all the ten provinces. HH should have used the opportunity to consider a woman, a differently abled, or a youth. Why torture the souls of the humble by rewarding insults. If this move is aimed at whooing bemba votes it’s bound to fail as the 2.8 million will feel cheated and seek alternatives in 2026. Watch out for a re-run in 2026.