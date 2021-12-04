Some UPND have taken to social media to openly criticize the appointment of Mwamba Peni, a well known PF supporter as Permanent Secretary in charge of Remunerations at Cabinet Office.

Mr Peni, believed to a grandson to late President Micheal Sata worked as Policy Analyst in the PF administration and was fired by former President Edgar Lungu after a corruption scandal.

The UPND who have dug up old social media posts in which Mr. Peni attacked Mr. Hichilema and the UPND say he does not deserve to be appointed.

The members feel Mr. Peni’s appointment is a betrayal to the millions of UPND youths who sacrificed a lot for the party while in opposition.

They now want President Hichilema to revoke the appointment failure to which they warned that levels of discontentment among youths will lead to the UPND losing power in 2026.

Masheke Akashambatwa– This man spent years attacking HH and peddling tribal discussions. And do we even know why President Lungu fired him? You know, President Sata was his grandfather..

Maxwell Mainza-The president is being misled, if he is not careful no one will campaign for him in next elections he is busy giving jobs to the people who never suffered for the party wen we have qualified people to take up these positions. This peni guy insulted him and the UPND day in and night & here we’re today he’s being rewarded. So frustrating.

Chali Mathews-HH is turning into a disappointment to us now….how can you appoint this man….he said bad things about UPND and campaigned for pf in 2016 and 2021….

Florence Michelo-He needs to be dropped. He has blood in his hands. This means that there are Moles surrounding our President.

Justin Kajimoto-Let’s be serious as party this man is pf n used to say bad things on our president how come he has a position.