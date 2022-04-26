HH said that he was called a cow. Very sad thing and I don’t support or tolerate that… But does he remember that Mwanawasa was called a cabbage? At least a cow is a living being…. Mwanawasa even once said that ‘I am no longer a cabbage but now im a steak.’

People say hurtful things to hurt us. If some of us were to share with him what his praise singers call us and say to us, he would cry on our behalf. Koseni Onarebo, it is tough out there. But the solution is not to throw a pity party but even be more assertive and focused and shame our critics…

-Saboi Imboela, the NDC leader.